Muirfield golf club votes in favour of women members

Grant Russell Grant Russell Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers has reversed last year's decision.

Muirfield: Course was banned from hosting the Open.
Muirfield: Course was banned from hosting the Open. © SNS Group

A golf club that controversially voted against allowing female members last year has overturned the decision in a fresh vote.

Members of the The Honourable Company of Edinburgh Golfers (HCEG), at Muirfield, voted around 80% in favour in a new ballot.

The club announced on Tuesday that its members had passed the move in a postal vote, with 92% taking part.

In 2016, 64% of the club's 650 members voted in favour of a resolution to allow female members.

A two-thirds majority is required to pass the motion, meaning it narrowly failed despite the backing of all the club's office holders.

The result last year led to widespread condemnation of the club and Muirfield was banned from hosting the Open tournament by the R&A.

Immediately following Tuesday's announcement, golf's ruling body said that the course could again become a venue for the Open.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: "In light of today's decision by the Honourable Company we can confirm that Muirfield will become a venue for the Open once again.

"Muirfield has a long and important history of hosting the Open and with today's announcement that will continue.

"It is extremely important for us in staging one of the world's great sporting events that women can become members at all of our host clubs.

"Muirfield is a truly outstanding Open venue and we very much look forward to taking the Championship back there in future."

Course: Can once again host the Open.
Course: Can once again host the Open. STV

The Scottish Government's sport minister Aileen Campbell also welcomed the move, saying: "This change is extremely positive for equality in Scotland but it's also one that will be beneficial to Muirfield itself now that the R&A has confirmed the course will be reinstated as a venue for the Open, so we look forward to golf's most prestigious tournament returning to East Lothian and advancing the local economy.

"Scotland is a modern country that wants to see gender equality become the norm across all parts of society and today's decision is another step forward in that journey."

The club dates back to 1744 when Edinburgh Town Council presented a silver club for annual competition by "The Gentleman Golfers".

Although women could play the course as guests or visitors, it was hoped last year's vote would herald a modern movement for the East Lothian venue, which has drawn heavy criticism in recent years.

The policy was first brought into review after the Equality Act came into force in 2010.

HCEG captain Henry Fairweather said last year he was "disappointed" with the result of the vote but the club would abide by its members' wishes.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.