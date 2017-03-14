Man's body 'may have lain in council flat for months'

Police discovered the body of a 73-year-old man at an address in Edinburgh.

Flat: Police found body. Google 2017

An elderly man whose body was found inside a council flat may have been lying dead for several months, it has been reported.

The 73-year-old's body was discovered by police on Thursday last week, at Northfield Avenue in Edinburgh.

Officers had been called to the property by a report of concern for its occupant.

The Edinburgh Evening News reported neighbours saying they had previously complained of flies around the flat to the council, adding that the man could have been lying there for two months.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh responded to an address in Northfield Avenue at around 3.30 pm on Thursday, March 9 following reports of concern for the occupant.

"After entering the property the body of a 73-year-old man was found within.

"There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding this death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal."