Lorry overturns amid high winds on Forth Road Bridge

Authorities had closed the bridge to high-sided vehicles earlier on Tuesday.

Forth bridge: Closed in both directions after incident. Traffic Scotland / Supplied

The Forth Road Bridge has been closed to all traffic after a lorry overturned amid high winds.

The lorry was on the northbound section of the bridge when its trailer toppled over at around 2.45pm on Tuesday.

Authorities had earlier closed the bridge to high-sided vehicles due to the high winds, with warning signs in place to advise drivers of the danger.

The bridge was shut in both directions as work began to assess and move the vehicle.

Motorists stuck on the bridge were advised to stay in their vehicles and await instruction.

The bridge closure lead to tailbacks for drivers in surrounding areas.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: "Warning signs were in place prohibiting high-sided vehicles from crossing the bridge due to high winds.

"Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances.

"Police are advising motorists to avoid the bridge and find an alternative route."

In January, the bridge was forced to close overnight after a lorry overturned and damaged railings across the central reservation.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.