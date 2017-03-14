Three arrested after death of man in flat released
The 41-year-old was found seriously injured at a property on Gibson Terrace in Edinburgh.
Three people arrested after the death of a man in a flat in Edinburgh have been released.
The 41-year-old was found seriously injured at a property on Gibson Terrace, Fountainbridge, on Sunday evening.
Ambulance crews treated him at the scene but he was later pronounced dead.
A 36-year-old man and two women aged 34 and 39 were arrested.
They were expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday but were released from custody and did not appear.
A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning a 36-year-old man and two women aged 34 and 39 in connection with an alleged incident in Edinburgh on March 12 2017.
"After full and careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, they were liberated from custody pending further inquiries and did not appear in court."
