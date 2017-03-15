Man charged after lorry toppled on Forth Road Bridge

The 56-year-old is due to appear in court on dangerous driving charges.

Toppled: The Forth Road Bridge was closed after the incident. Traffic Scotland / Supplied

A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a lorry overturned amid high winds on the Forth Road Bridge.

The incident led to the bridge being closed for three and a half hours on Tuesday.

A trailer toppled over on the northbound section of the bridge at around 2.45pm, causing tailbacks for drivers in the surrounding region.

Authorities had earlier closed the bridge to high-sided vehicles due to strong winds on the carriageways.

Police Scotland have now announced a 56-year-old man has been charged with dangerous driving.

He is due to appear in Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.