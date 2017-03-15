CCTV images released after taxi driver robbed of Rolex

The 55-year-old victim was threatened with a knife during the incident in Edinburgh.

CCTV: Anyone who recognises this man is asked to contact police.

CCTV pictures have been released of a man who police would like to speak to about the robbery of a taxi driver in Edinburgh.

The 55-year-old victim was robbed of a high-value Rolex on Wardlaw Place in Gorgie on Friday, February 24.

He picked the passenger up in Clermiston and took him to an all-night bakery on Morrison Street before dropping him off outside a block of flats.

The passenger threatened the driver with a knife and demanded he hand over a Rolex watch.

A struggle ensued and the victim's hand was cut before the suspect fled with the watch, worth £7500, at around 5am.

The man police wish to speak to is described as a black male in his 20s, about 5ft 4in to 5ft 6in, with short black shaven hair and a short shaven beard.

At the time of the incident, he was wearing a black Nike hooded jacket.

Detective constable Joyce Gunderson from Corstorphine CID said: "The male pictured is believed to be of significance to my investigation.

"Anyone who can assist in identifying him is asked to come forward. Similarly I would ask the male himself to get in touch with police and help with our investigation."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

