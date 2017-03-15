Man denies driving charge after lorry toppled on bridge

Jouzas Zilvys appeared in court charged over Forth Road Bridge incident.

Bridge: Closure caused tailbacks for drivers. Traffic Scotland / Supplied

A man has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving, after a lorry toppled over on the Forth Road Bridge amid high winds.

Juozas Zilvys pled not guilty to a charge under the Road Traffic Act in relation to the incident.

The 56-year-old man, from Lithuania, appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court on Wednesday.

Sheriff Mark Stewart QC granted bail.

A trailer toppled over on the northbound section of the bridge at around 2.45pm on Tuesday, causing tailbacks for drivers in the surrounding region.

The incident led to the bridge being closed for three and a half hours.