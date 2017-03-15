Man hurt after becoming trapped under tree by reservoir
The incident happened at Stenhouse Reservoir, near Burntisland.
A man is in hospital after becoming trapped beneath a tree near a Fife reservoir.
Emergency services were called to Stenhouse Reservoir, near Burntisland at 7.10pm on Wednesday.
Fire crews from Burntisland and Alloa used specialist equipment to rescue the man, who is thought to be in his 20s.
He was then taken to Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital for treatment.
The extent of his injuries is not yet known.
A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing into the cause of the incident.
