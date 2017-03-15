Man hurt after becoming trapped under tree by reservoir

The incident happened at Stenhouse Reservoir, near Burntisland.

Fire service: Used specialist equipment to free the man (file pic). STV

A man is in hospital after becoming trapped beneath a tree near a Fife reservoir.

Emergency services were called to Stenhouse Reservoir, near Burntisland at 7.10pm on Wednesday.

Fire crews from Burntisland and Alloa used specialist equipment to rescue the man, who is thought to be in his 20s.

He was then taken to Kirkcaldy's Victoria Hospital for treatment.

The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A police spokesman said enquiries were ongoing into the cause of the incident.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.