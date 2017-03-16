Biker could have life-changing injuries after crash

A 48-year-old motorcycle rider was involved in a crash with a car in Midlothian.

Crash: Man taken to hospital (file pic).

A motorcyclist could be left with "life-changing injuries" after a collision with a car in Midlothian.

The 48-year-old man suffered serious back and leg injuries during the collision on the B704 in Gorebridge on Wednesday.

His black Ducati Diavel Stada collided with a Fiat 500L around 12.50pm at the junction with Carrington Road.

The biker was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, while the 45-year-old woman driving the Fiat was uninjured.

Police are now trying to establish the circumstances of the crash.

Inspector Richard Latto said: "This is a serious collision, which could result in life-changing injuries for the rider.

"We are investigating this incident and are eager to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision.

"I would urge anyone who was on the B704 around lunchtime on Wednesday, March 15, and has information, to get in touch with police immediately."

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.