Man who died after being found injured at flat named

Neil Pooran Neil Pooran

Colin Skilbeck's family paid tribute after his death in Fountainbridge, Edinburgh.

Colin Skilbeck: Died on Gibson Terrace on Sunday.
A man who died after being found injured at a flat in Edinburgh has been named by police.

Colin Skilbeck, 41, was pronounced dead at a property on Gibson Terrace after suffering a serious injury on Sunday.

A police investigation into his death is continuing.

Mr Skilbeck's family released a statement through police saying his death had left a "huge hole" in their lives.

It read: "We are utterly devastated at Colin's death and are still trying to come to terms with the fact that he is no longer with us.

"All of us loved Colin dearly and his passing will leave a huge hole in all of our lives.

"To all of those who have already come forward to provide comforting words and support, we are extremely grateful.

"As we now rally as a family to grieve, we would ask that the media respect our privacy at this very difficult time."

A man and two women were arrested in connection with his death earlier in the week, but were later released.

The Crown Office said they were "liberated from custody pending further enquiries and did not appear in court".

Detective inspector Susan Balfour said: "Our enquiries into Colin's death are continuing and we remain keen to hear for anyone who was in Gibson Terrace or the surrounding area at between 8pm and 9pm on Sunday, March 12.

"Anyone with information that can assist with our ongoing enquiries is asked to contact police immediately."

