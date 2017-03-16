King's Theatre in Edinburgh to be given £25m makeover

The major redevelopment should secure the venue's future for 50 years.

King's Theatre: The popular venue on Lothian Road.

A major redevelopment of the King's Theatre in Edinburgh could secure the venue's future for another 50 years.

The £25m plan would transform backstage facilities of the theatre and enable it to host more shows.

In a scheme to be debated at a council committee next week, work would begin in 2021 and involve closing the theatre for around 18 months.

Edinburgh City Council would contribute £5m towards the redevelopment, with the rest of the money coming from lottery funds, the charity trust which runs the theatre and public fundraising.

The King's Theatre dates back to 1906 and has around 200,000 visitors each year.

It hosts events during the Edinburgh International Festival and is also a venue for pantomimes and travelling shows.

The plan would also improve facilities for theatregoers and create a space for an education hub.

An Edinburgh City Council report states: "Now 110 years old, the theatre is in need of major redevelopment to bring it up to 21st Century theatre standards, to make it accessible, and to meet the needs of modern audiences.

"Backstage redevelopment is essential to meet current legislative requirements and to attract modern touring companies.

"The exterior and interior of the building are in a poor state, and facilities are in need of modernisation."

The plan aims to "modernise and preserve the King's for at least the next 50 years," the report adds.

Edinburgh City Council's culture and sport committee will debate the plans next week.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.