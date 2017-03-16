Rapist lured 11-year-old girl into car before attack

Ross Muir sent an obscene picture to his victim's mobile phone ahead of the assault.

Ross Muir: Will return to court for sentencing in April.

A man raped an 11-year-old schoolgirl after enticing her into his car..

Ross Muir attacked his victim after she got in the vehicle in Wester Hailes, Edinburgh, in October 2015.

Police were called and found the girl in a "very distressed" state.

Muir's DNA was found on samples taken from her body and clothing and she later picked him out in a picture identification parade.

Giving evidence over a remote camera link to the High Court in Edinburgh, the girl - now aged 13 - said an obscene picture had been sent to her phone before the attack.

The trial was told Muir had been in contact with his victim using a mobile phone app.

The 36-year-old, of Musselburgh, East Lothian, denied the rape but was found guilty by a jury.

Judge Lord Boyd of Duncansby placed him on the sex offenders register and remanded him in custody ahead of sentencing in April.

Detective chief inspector Martin MacLean said: "This was a harrowing incident for the young victim, the effects of which are likely to be borne by her for the rest of her life.

"I would like to commend her courage in coming forward and in giving evidence against Muir which has helped to secure this conviction.

"This was a painstaking investigation which secured damning forensic evidence against Muir and highlights the dangers present with modern communications technology."

