  • STV
  • MySTV

Digital recreation shows how Edinburgh looked in 1544

STV

A mobile app will give a digital tour of the city as it was in the 16th century.

City: Edinburgh, looking towards the castle and St Giles'.
City: Edinburgh, looking towards the castle and St Giles'. University of St Andrews

Historians and computer scientists have recreated the Edinburgh of the 16th Century.

The digital reconstruction, by experts at St Andrews University, sheds new light on the way Scotland's capital looked when Mary Queen of Scots was a child.

It is based on a drawing of Edinburgh made in 1544 which is thought to be the earliest accurate depiction of the city.

A digital tour of the city will be released as a mobile app in May.

The digital reconstruction shows the way the city looked shortly before it was sacked and burned by an English army during the war known as the Rough Wooing.

Tour: The reconstruction will be available as an app.
Tour: The reconstruction will be available as an app. University of St Andrews

Dr Bess Rhodes, an expert on 16th century Scottish history who collaborated on the reconstruction, said: "For the first time, visitors and residents can compare the city they know with the capital of James V and Mary Queen of Scots.

"It has been amazing seeing the recreation of a lost townscape.

"I hope this project makes the public more aware of the layers in the capital's history, and furthers understanding of the complex way in which Edinburgh evolved."

The 1544 drawing was made by Richard Lee, an English military engineer who was part of the army which attacked the city.

Dr Rhodes continued: "The 1540s were a tumultuous period in Edinburgh's history. In December 1542, King James V of Scotland died, leaving his baby daughter Mary as monarch.

"Not long after the English King Henry VIII ordered an invasion of Scotland, with the aim of forcing the Scots to accept a proposed betrothal between the infant Mary and his young son (the future Edward VI of England)."

She added: "One of the first major actions in the conflict later known as the 'Rough Wooing' was the Earl of Hertford's attack on Edinburgh in May 1544.

"Hertford's forces failed to capture Edinburgh Castle, but set fire to the city, destroying much of the medieval townscape, before they retreated.

"Our reconstruction is the first digital representation of Edinburgh at this eventful moment in the capital's past."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.