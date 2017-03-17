Man denies murdering baby by shaking and biting her

Gordon McKay is accused of killing five-month-old Hayley Davidson in Fife.

Hayley Davidson: The child died on February 17 last year.

A man has denied killing a baby girl by shaking and biting her.

Gordon McKay is accused of murdering five-month-old Hayley Davidson.

It is claimed on various occasions between September 9, 2015, and February 14, 2016, McKay assaulted her at addresses in Buckhaven, Fife.

This includes allegations he did "bend and compress" the baby's body and bite her.

It is further claimed the 37-year-old repeatedly shook Hayley and "by means to the prosecutor unknown" inflicted trauma and violence on her head and body.

The murder accusation states the child was left so severely injured she died in hospital on February 17 last year.

McKay, also of Buckhaven, faces a second charge of possessing cannabis.

He pled not guilty during a hearing at the High Court in Glasgow on Friday.

Ronnie Renucci, defending, lodged a special defence of incrimination in connection with the murder charge.

The advocate said he was not ready for a trial to be set.

Lord Beckett instead set a further hearing due to take place in June. Bail for McKay was continued meantime.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.