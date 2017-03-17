Cat discovered abandoned in pet carrier outside church

Lazareth was found at Christ Church Edinburgh on Britwell Crescent on Monday.

Lazareth: Charity will look to rehome cat if no one comes forward. Scottish SPCA

A cat has been found abandoned in a pet carrier outside a church in Edinburgh.

The animal, which has been named Lazareth, was found outside Christ Church Edinburgh on Britwell Crescent on Monday.

The Scottish SPCA is now looking to rehome Lazareth if no one comes forward.

The animal welfare charity reminded owners that abandoning a pet is an offence under the Animal Health and Welfare (Scotland) Act 2006.

John Toule, a senior inspector at the Scottish SPCA, said: "The feline is in good condition but he doesn't have a tag or microchip to identify his owners.

"He's now safely at our centre in Edinburgh where he has been named Lazareth.

"He's an unneutered male and has such a soft, silky coat so if no one comes forward we're sure we'll easily be able to rehome him."

Anyone found guilty of abandoning an animal can be banned from keeping animals for a fixed period or life.

People with information relating to Lazareth's abandonment have been urged to contact the Scottish SPCA Animal Helpline on 03000 999 999.

