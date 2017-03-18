Man seriously injured after attempted murder in flat

The 'targeted attack' in the Borders left him with injuries to his face and body.

Galashiels: Incident took place in Torwoodlee Road on Saturday. Google 2017

A man has suffered serious injuries to his face and body in a "targeted attack" at a flat in Galashiels.

The assault happened at around 1.30am on Saturday within a flat on Torwoodlee Road in the Borders town.

The 30-year-old victim was taken by paramedics to Borders General Hospital for treatment.

Police are treating the incident as attempted murder.

Detective inspector Paul Batten of CID said: "We believe that this was a targeted attack and detectives, with support from local officers, continue to conduct enquiries in the area.

"As part of our investigation we'd urge anyone who may have been in the Torwoodlee Road area around this time to get in touch.

"Likewise, anyone with information about this incident which may be able to help is asked to come forward."

Those with information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, or can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

