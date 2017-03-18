Man charged after crash which killed cyclist in Fife

Following the death of Gary Christie, a 54-year-old man is due to appear in court.

Collision: Family paid tribute to Gary Christie.

A man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving following a collision which cost the life of a cyclist in Fife.

Gary Christie, 38, died in hospital two weeks after the crash on Novermber 1 last year.

He had been involved in a collision with a Vauxhall Corsa on Carberry Road, Kirkcaldy.

A 54-year-old man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and is due to appear in court in April.

In a statement released through Police Scotland earlier, Mr Christie's family thanked the medics who treated him.

They said: "Gary was a loving and devoted father to his two sons, Lewis and Ryan. He always put others first and will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

"The family would like to thank staff at the Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy and the Western General, Edinburgh."