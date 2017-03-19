Man in serious condition after blaze in basement flat

Residents of the building in Edinburgh were evacuated by firefighters.

Blaze: Man aged 41 taken to hospital. (file pic) STV

A man is in a serious condition in hospital after a blaze broke out at a basement flat in Edinburgh.

Residents of the building on Queensferry Road were evacuated after the fire started around 5.45am on Sunday.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze and removed a 41-year-old man from the property.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary by ambulance where staff say he is in a serious condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "A joint investigation is now underway with our colleagues in the Scottish Fire & Rescue Service to establish the cause of the fire."

Queensferry Road was closed as emergency services dealt with the incident.