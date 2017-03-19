Two charged over 'attempted murder' of man in flat
A 30-year-old man was left seriously injured following an incident in Galashiels.
Two people have been arrested and charged following an alleged attempted murder in Galashiels.
The incident took place around 1.30am on Saturday within a flat on Torwoodlee Road in the Borders town.
A 30-year-old man was taken by paramedics to Borders General Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
On Sunday, Police Scotland said a 31-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man have been charged in connection with the incident.
They are expected to appear at Jedburgh Sheriff Court on Monday.