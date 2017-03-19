Man glassed in face and kicked in unprovoked pub attack

He will have a permanent facial scar after the assault at a pub in West Lothian.

'Unprovoked': Violent assault happened at the Crown Arms, Linlithgow. Google 2017

A man was glassed repeatedly in the face, shoved to the ground and kicked in a "violent and unprovoked attack" at a pub in West Lothian.

The assault took place at around 6pm on Saturday at The Crown Arms in High Street, Linlithgow.

The 33-year-old victim was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital where he was treated for a serious facial injury that will leave him permanently scarred.

The suspect is described as 5ft 8in with a slight build, a tanned complexion, short dark hair and stubble.

He was wearing a short-sleeved purple polo shirt, a hip-length cream-coloured Burberry overcoat, jeans and black boots.

He was seen in the company of around three other men at the time of the attack.

Detective inspector Paul Batten of Livingston CID said: "This was a violent and unprovoked attack which has left the victim with a painful facial injury that will cause permanent scarring.

"We're asking anyone who recognises the decription of the suspect, or who may have seen him in the area of the High Street on Saturday evening, to get in touch.

"I want to thank staff and patrons for their cooperation so far and reassure the local community that a thorough investigation is now underway."

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, or can provide a report anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

