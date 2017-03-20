CCTV issued after toddler attacked by man on train

Police hunting man after assault on Virgin train from Edinburgh to Peterborough.

CCTV: Transport police are hunting man on Edinburgh to Peterborough train.

CCTV images have been released after a toddler was attacked on a train.

The young child was assaulted by a man on the Edinburgh Waverley to Peterborough Virgin East Coast service on Sunday, February 12.

The man is described as white, around 5ft 10in, in his late thirties and of a large build.

He has short black spiked hair and was wearing glasses, a black and white polo shirt, dark coloured jacket, a thick metal chain around his neck, dark grey jeans and white trainers.

Police say he had a tattoo on his right arm and has a north east English accent.

A statement from British Transport Police: "Investigating officer PC Joss Froggatt is appealing for anyone who recognises the male in the photographs to contact BTP.

"British Transport Police can be contacted on 0800 40 50 40. Information can also be given anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."