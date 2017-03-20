  • STV
National Front plans 'white pride' demo in Edinburgh

STV

A large counter-protest by Unite Against Facism is also being organised.

Protest: A previous far-right demonstration in Glasgow (file pic).
Plans for a "white pride" demonstration by far-right extremists in Edinburgh have ignited online support for a counter-protest.

According to postings shared on social media, the "white pride" event is being held at the Market Street entrance to Waverley Station on Saturday afternoon.

The National Front is among the far-right groups backing the demo, which is being billed as "Remembering our past, taking back our future" and part of a "worldwide" day of "white pride" action.

In a banner created for the event, it is stated "all white nationalists welcome".

However, a Facebook event page created by a group called United Against Fascism has already attracted 200 people who have pledged to hold a counter-demonstration.

United Against Fascism said the National Front-backed event is set to clash with the Sikh religious festival, the Mini Nagar Kirtan, which takes place on Saturday in Leith.

The group stated: "It is with disgust that we announce that the poisonous, travelling Nazi rump called the National Front intend to come to Edinburgh city centre on March 25 to hold a 'White Pride March'."

It added: "We won't stand for their racism, their Islamophobia, their scapegoating of migrants and refugees. We will push them back like we did with the SDL, the EDL and the BNP."

City of Edinburgh Council said it had not received notification of the far-right event. It is understood that the demo is static and does not involve a march, which would require local authority approval.

A city spokeswoman said: "The council has not received notification from organisers. We will continue to work with police to ensure minimum disruption to the community resulting from any event."

Police Scotland said it was working to minimise any disruption.

A spokeswoman said: "Police Scotland have been made aware of several demonstrations planned for Saturday, March 25, in Edinburgh.

"We are working with our partners, including the City of Edinburgh Council, to put in place a proportionate policing operation to facilitate peaceful protest and minimise disruption to the public."

Earlier this month, a demonstration organised by the Scottish Defence League was held in Alloa, Clackmannanshire.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.