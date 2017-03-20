Card skimming device found at Tesco garage pay pump

Police Scotland are investigating after the device was discovered in Fife.

Theft: Shoppers are asked to check devices before using a card

Police warn shoppers to stay alert after a card skimming device was discovered in Fife.

The device was found on a Tesco Pay at Pump petrol station in Dunfermline on Saturday.

Shoppers are now being asked to be "especially vigilant" before using any card machines.

Det Insp Colin Robson, of Police Scotland, said: "Such devices often feature a skimming mechanism and a camera which records their key strokes.

He added: "This allows the criminal to clone the card and, having obtained the PIN, use them to withdraw cash at any ATM."

The device was removed and police are following a positive line of inquiry.

If you have any information that may assist officers in their investigation this incident contact Police Scotland on 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

