Boy, nine, knocked off bike by car in hit-and-run

Police are hunting the driver of the car involved in the collision in Edinburgh.

Police: Officers are investigating the collision (file pic). © STV

A boy was knocked off his bike by a car in a hit-and-run.

The nine-year-old was injured in the collision in the Gilmerton area of Edinburgh.

Police are hunting for the driver of the dark hatchback car that knocked the child over in Hyvot Loan after they failed to stop.

Officers stated the car, which "may have been a black Ford", was last seen on Hyvot Mill Drive following the collision around 8.40am last Thursday.

PC Ross Halliday said: "Thankfully, the boy only sustained minor injuries but the driver failed to stop at the scene and we are eager to trace him.

"We'd ask anyone who may have witnessed this collision, saw the car in the area or recognises its description to get in touch.

"Likewise, if the driver himself see's this appeal I'd urge him to come forward and contact us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police on 101.