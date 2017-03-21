Man quizzed by police after 'toddler attacked on train'

Police had issued CCTV image over incident on Edinburgh to Peterborough service.

A man wanted in connection with an alleged assault on a toddler on a train has come forward to police.

British Transport Police said they were no longer appealing for information relating to the incident on Sunday after an appeal and CCTV images were issued on Monday.

It is understood the suspect is going to be interviewed by police officers investigating the incident.

A spokesman said: "We recently appealed for information regarding a CCTV image of a man officers wanted to speak to in connection with an assault against a child.

"The alleged incident took place on the 4pm Edinburgh Waverley to Peterborough service on Sunday February 12.

"Following the appeal, a man has come forward to speak to police.

"Therefore, we are no longer appealing for information in connection with the CCTV image and have removed it from our website and other channels."