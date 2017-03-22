Firearm discovered in garden behind block of flats

Detectives are trying to trace the origin of a weapon found near Great Northern Road.

Shock discovery: Police are keen to find out how the firearm ended up in a garden.. STV

Police are investigating after a firearm was found in a garden behind a block of flats in Aberdeen.

The weapon was discovered in the communal area of the flats close to Great Northern Road on Tuesday evening.

Specialist firearms officers were called out to safely recover the firearm but police stressed it posed no danger to the public.

Detective inspector Robin Sim, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our enquiries are at an early stage and we are trying to establish where the weapon has come from and how it got to where it was found.

"I would like to take this opportunity to stress that at no point has there been any threat to the public, and that the item has been safely recovered by specialist officers.

"There will be a police presence in the area while further enquiries are carried out.

"I would urge anyone with information to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 if you would prefer to remain anonymous."