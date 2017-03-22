Silent fireworks proposal would 'disappoint audiences'

Edinburgh council had been asked to consider the impact of large displays.

Fireworks: Council received 11 complaints. Grant Ritchie

Using silent fireworks for Edinburgh's major displays would fail to entertain large audiences, a council report has found.

In December councillor Joanna Mowat asked the local authority to consider the use of silent pyrotechnics for events like Hogmanay and the end of the Edinburgh Festival.

Throughout 2016, Edinburgh council received 11 complaints from residents about the noise from fireworks.

Councillor Mowat's motion said there was an "impact from these regular fireworks on the residents living close to the launch sites."

It called for a report into how displays affected residents and if the impact could be reduced via silent fireworks.

But the report, which will go before a council committee next week, found "explosions and loud bangs" were an essential part of the experience.

It also said there was no evidence of damage to Edinburgh Castle from fireworks and found displays had little impact on the health of residents an animals.

Quiet fireworks, which are classed as producing less than 120db of noise, lack propellants and therefore have a limited range.

The report said: "A fireworks display which comprised solely of 'quiet' fireworks would be limited in height, and therefore in the range from which people could view it.

"It would also be of reduced impact in terms of the drama and spectacle that people associate with large-scale firework displays, and the expectations that contemporary audiences bring to such shows."

The alternative of using a laser show would "lack the 'big bang' literally and figuratively of an aerial fireworks display," the report found.

The report quoted Professor Dr John Conkling, a leading expert on pyrotechnics, as saying: "Because they do not include big aerial explosions, quiet shows cannot entertain a large audience."

The report concluded: "The public who attend large-scale fireworks displays expect to hear explosions and loud bangs as part of the experience, and these add to the sense of occasion and celebration which organisers endeavour to create."