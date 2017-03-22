Man charged after reveller 'glassed during pub attack'

Police arrest suspect after 33-year-old man allegedly attacked at Crown Arms in Linlithgow.

Crown Arms: The man was allegedly attacked outside Linlithgow pub. Google 2017

A man has been charged after a reveller was struck in the face with a glass in a pub.

The 33-year-old male was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital for treatment to a serious facial injury following the incident at the Crown Arms pub in Linlithgow on Saturday.

Police have now arrested and charged a 35-year-old man with assault.

In a statement, police said: "A 35-year-old man has been charged in connection with a serious assault that occurred in Linlithgow.

"The incident took place on Saturday, 18 March, at address in the High Street. A 33-year-old man sustained serious injuries to his face during the assault which required medical treatment."