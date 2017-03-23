Brawl involving large number of people on Fife street

Police have said there was a disturbance on a street in Dunfermline.

Disturbance: Police investigating. Google 2017

Police are investigating a mass brawl which broke out on a street in Fife.

The disturbance took place on Gilfillan Road, Dunfermline on Wednesday evening.

Officers say a large number of people were involved.

The incident took place around 8pm and police are now trying to establish exactly what took place.

A police spokeswoman said: "Police in Fife are investigating after a disturbance involving a large group of people in Dunfermline.

"The incident happened about 8pm on Wednesday, March 22 in Gilfillan Road.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of this incident."