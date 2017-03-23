Car overturns after head-on crash on Edinburgh road
Traffic is being diverted after the collision on South Gyle Broadway.
A car overturned and a second was badly damaged after a head-on crash on an Edinburgh road.
The collision happened on South Gyle Broadway shortly before 10am on Thursday.
Two cars - one a BMW 1 series - were involved. The two male drivers escaped with only minor injuries.
Traffic was diverted on to the opposite carriageway as emergency services cleared the wreckage.
A police spokesman said: "Inquiries are on-going into the full circumstances.
"Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Edinburgh road policing on 101."
The road was expected to re-open on Thursday afternoon.