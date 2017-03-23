Woman in court charged with murder of man found in flat

Kathleen Downey was charged following the death of Colin Skilbeck.

Death: Colin Skilbeck died at flat on Gibson Terrace.

A woman has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man found dead in an Edinburgh flat.

Kathleen Downey's appearance follows the death of 41-year-old Colin Skilbeck.

Mr Skilbeck was pronounced dead at Gibson Terrace in the Fountainbridge area of the city on Sunday, March 12.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday, Downey made no plea and the case was continued for further inquiry.

The 34-year-old was remanded in custody.