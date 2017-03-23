Second teenager arrested after death of young father

Former junior footballer Shaun Woodburn died after a disturbance on January 1.

A second teenager has been arrested following the death of a young father on New Year's Day.

Former junior footballer Shaun Woodburn, 30, died after a disturbance broke out on Great Junction Street in Leith, Edinburgh, in the early hours of January 1.

Previously, a 16-year-old boy had been charged with murder.

On Thursday, Police Scotland announced a 17-year-old boy had also been arrested in connection with the incident.

He is expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

Mr Woodburn, who played for junior football team Bonnyrigg Rose for three years, was described as a "true gentleman" and "fantastic and loving" father who "didn't have a bad word to say about anyone".

Detective inspector Stuart Alexander of Police Scotland's Major Investigation Team said: "We are committed to pursuing every possible line of enquiry as part of our ongoing investigation into Shaun's death, and our condolences remain with his family and friends."