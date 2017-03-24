Two children in hospital after blaze breaks out at flat

Firefighters attended the incident in Whitburn, West Lothian, on Thursday.

Firefighters: The blaze broke out in West Lothian (file pic). STV

Two children are among four people in hospital after a blaze broke out at a flat.

Firefighters were called to the property in Whitburn, West Lothian, around 7.40pm on Thursday.

They extinguished the blaze in Whitedalehead Road and gave oxygen to four people suffering from smoke inhalation.

The boy and girl, as well as a man and woman, were passed to the care of the ambulance service.

They were taken to St John's Hospital in Livingston for treatment.