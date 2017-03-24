  • STV
Plan to tackle issues in Edinburgh World Heritage site

Inspectors have previously raised concerns about developments.

City: New consultation to take place.
A new plan to tackle some of the problems highlighted by residents in the Edinburgh World Heritage Site has been published.

The draft World Heritage Site management plan is a joint effort from the council and other bodies after responses to a consultation from nearly 600 people.

They hope it will help address a number of concerns over the future of the city's Old and New Towns.

Issues include a lack of maintenance of buildings, littering and controversial new developments.

A new public consultation on the plan will run from the beginning of April to the beginning of June.

Councillors will consider the draft document on Tuesday.

It comes after inspectors for Unesco raised concerns about proposed city centre developments putting Edinburgh's World Heritage Site status at risk.

The plan focuses on supporting building repairs, improving the quality of architecture and enhacing visitors' experiences. 

Planning convener Ian Perry said: "Our World Heritage Site (WHS) is of crucial importance to the future vision and development of the city.

"Over the last few years the council has gone to great lengths to ensure that development in the WHS is appropriate to ensure Edinburgh is the economic driver of the city region.

"The plan highlights actions under six themes to ensure that the site continues to be a thriving built environment balancing the needs of developers, the site's heritage and the people living in it."

Adam Wilkinson, director of Edinburgh World Heritage commented: "The new management plan for the World Heritage Site describes many of the achievements of the past five years, as well as areas where we need to all do a better job.

"Through a very open process of consultation and partnership, we have identified a series of new programmes that we believe will make a real difference to the better conservation, management and promotion of the Old and New Towns of Edinburgh.

"We'd love as many people as possible to read the summary of the plan and let us know what they think."

