Purple pills warning after schoolboy, 14, falls ill

Matt Coyle Matt Coyle

The teenage boy was taken to hospital after becoming unwell in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Pills: Fourteen-year-old boy was taken to hospital. STV

A warning has been issued over purple pills after a 14-year-old boy was taken to hospital.

The youngster fell ill in Kirkcaldy, Fife, on Tuesday and was taken to hospital for treatment.

The following day, police raided a house in the town and seized a haul of purple pills, which they say are yet to be identified.

Police are probing whether there is a link between the pills and the boy taking ill and have warned the public not to take them.

Although the incident happened outwith school, Fife Council also circulated a warning to parents about the tablets as a precaution.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Fife are investigating after a quantity of tablets were discovered at an address in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday.

"A 14-year-old boy had taken ill on Tuesday, March 21. He was taken to the Victoria Hospital and discharged after treatment.

"The tablets, which were purchased online, are small, round and purple-coloured pills and are yet to be identified.

"Anyone who thinks they have taken one of these is advised to seek immediate medical attention.

"Inquiries are on-going to establish if the discovery of these pills and the boy's illness are linked.

"If you have further information about these tablets, please contact Police Scotland on 101."

Dr Frances Elliot, NHS Fife Medical Director, said: "It's important to only take medication that has been prescribed for you.

"Any medication that is prescribed by a clinician is done so knowing the patient's medical background, ensuring that both the prescribed drug and dosage is suitable for that particular patient.

"Taking prescribed medication which is not your own can have serious consequences.

"If you have concerns that prescribed medication has been taken by someone other than the patient it was prescribed to, seek immediate medical attention through NHS 24 on 111 or call 999 in an emergency."

It comes just weeks after parents in Fife were warned prescription drugs are circulating among children in Fife following the death of 14-year-old Liam McAlpine.

The schoolboy died at his home on Elgin Drive in Glenrothes on Sunday March 5.

