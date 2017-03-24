Ex-football youth scout held over historical abuse claims
Harry Dunn, 84, who worked for Rangers, Liverpool and Chelsea, has been charged.
A former Scottish football youth scout has been arrested and charged in connection with alleged historical sexual abuse.
Harry Dunn, 84, who worked for Rangers, Liverpool and Chelsea, is now subject to a report to the procurator fiscal, police in Edinburgh confirmed.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "An 84-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a number of non-recent sexual offences and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."