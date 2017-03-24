Father of missing Corrie McKeague tells of heartbreak

The 23-year-old RAF gunner went missing on a night out six months ago.

Missing: Search for Corrie McKeague continues. Contributed/ STV.

The father of missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague has told of his heartbreak six months after his son went missing.

Corrie, from Dunfermline in Fife, vanished on a night out with friends on September 24 last year in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

An extensive search for the 23-year-old has so far failed to find him.

Earlier this month, police began to search a huge landfill site in Milton, Cambridgeshire.

The signal from Corrie's phone was matched to a load of rubbish picked up in the "horseshoe" area of Bury St Edmonds and taken to the landfill site.

Officers have warned that the search could take as long as ten weeks to complete.

Speaking to STV News, Corrie's father Martin said he had now visited the landfill site three times.

Martin McKeague said: "I just never imagined being here six months down the line.

"It's just utterly heartbreaking and I don't wish this on anybody.

"I don't even know where the time has gone, I'm kind of just existing. I'm trying day by day to get through this mess."

RAF gunner Corrie was reported missing when he failed to turn up at his base, RAF Honington, ten miles from Bury St Edmonds.

His mother has led specialist searches for him.