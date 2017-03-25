Woman robbed at knifepoint in her home in Edinburgh

Two men forced their way into the property on Friday evening and threatened her.

Home robbery: Police said such attacks are 'extremely rare'. Google 2017

A woman has been robbed at knifepoint after two men invaded her Edinburgh home.

The incident happened in Moreland View, East Craigs, on Friday at 7.50pm, when the men forced their way into the property.

They threatened the woman, with one of them holding a knife, and demanded money before leaving with some of her property.

Police say the occupier was unhurt but shaken by the incident. They are appealing for witnesses.

One of the men is described as having a medium build, wearing jogging trousers and a grey jumper with a logo on it.

Detective Inspector Paul Grainger, of Corstorphine CID, said: "This was an unprovoked attack on a woman in her own home and we are keen to trace anyone who saw anything unusual in the area on Friday evening or has any information which may assist us with the inquiry.

"Attacks of this nature, on a person in their own home, are extremely rare and are treated with the utmost seriousness when they do occur. There will be a high visibility presence in the area to reassure the public."

