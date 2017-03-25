Ten arrests after 'white pride' demo and counter-protest

Around 40 far-right protesters were met by 400 anti-fascist marchers in Edinburgh.

Counter-demo: 'White pride' marchers met by 400 anti-fascists. Anti-Racism Scotland

Ten people have been arrested following a "white pride" fascist protest and a large counter-protest in Edinburgh.

The demonstrations took place on Saturday afternoon in the capital, predominantly at Hunters Square and on the Royal Mile.

They saw about 40 far-right protesters met by around 400 anti-fascist marchers.

Police said three of the arrests related to religiously-aggravated offences and the remainder were for minor public order offences.

The National Front was among the far-right groups backing the demo, which was billed as "Remembering our past, taking back our future" and part of a "worldwide" day of "white pride" action.

Counter-protesters marched in their hundreds and held flags and signs aloft with messages such as: "Never again: No to the Nazis".

Speakers at the counter-demo, organised by Unite Against Fascism, included SNP MP Tommy Sheppard and Labour MP Ian Murray.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "Edinburgh Division would like to thank local businesses and members of the public for their assistance and understanding during these events, which on the whole passed off peacefully."

