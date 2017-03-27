Avengers filming to generate £10m for Edinburgh economy

Shooting of Marvel movie uses sets across city and involves more than 400 crew.

Avengers: Robert Downey Jr stars as Iron Man.

Filming Avengers: Infinity War - the next instalment of the blockbuster Marvel movie franchise - is expected to generate about £10m for Edinburgh.

The shoot has been described as one of the largest and most complex in the city's history, with more than 400 film crew taking part.

The film stars Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk.

So far, parts of Waverley Station and Cockburn Street have been used as sets by the directing duo, brothers Joe and Anthony Russo.

Joe Russo said: "When Edinburgh came up as a location option we jumped at the chance.

"The city is such a unique and iconic location, but one never seen as the backdrop for a big action film, which is incredibly exciting."

Anthony added: "The support from all local agencies, such as Film Edinburgh, has been invaluable in helping to co-ordinate this complicated shoot.

"We appreciate the entire city's help and are excited to have such a beautiful and historic city in the film."

Screen agency Film Edinburgh said around £10m would be generated for the city and surrounding area.

Set: Waverley Station has been used as a location. SWNS

Councillor Gavin Barrie, city economy convener, said: "Our cobbled streets, historic properties and stunning green spaces could set the scene for some of cinema's greatest superheroes and it is fantastic to secure such an A-list production.

"We know 40% of visitors to the UK are attracted to places they have seen on screen and the Marvel franchise offers a huge opportunity to promote Edinburgh all over the world.

"This is fantastic news for the city and our film industry. The council will do all it can to support Film Edinburgh and the producers and keep the city moving throughout the shoot."

Film Edinburgh manager Rosie Ellison said: "This is the biggest production to ever film in the region. But crucially, it also clearly demonstrates Edinburgh has the infrastructure and process in place to accommodate major filming of this scale.

"The reinforcement of the Edinburgh Film Charter, which was ratified again a few years ago, has played a massive role in simplifying procedures and allowing the city to gear up and facilitate productions of all sizes.

"Film Edinburgh and the council have worked closely with the filmmakers for over a year to co-ordinate the smooth running of the location shoot in the region.

"The production team have been a pleasure to work with and have been considerate of the impact of filming on local business, visitors and residents."