Drug addict robbed woman at knifepoint on Boxing Day

Ryan Duddy, 27, pled guilty to assaulting Danniella O'Hare outside her home.

Edinburgh court: Drug addict jailed over knife robbery (file pic). Deadline

A drug addict who robbed a woman at knifepoint on Boxing Day has been jailed.

Ryan Duddy, 27, pled guilty to assaulting and robbing 23-year-old Danniella O'Hare outside her home on Gorgie Road in Edinburgh.

At Edinburgh Sheriff Court, Sheriff Frank Crowe heard how Ms O'Hare was approaching her front door when she saw Duddy coming towards her on December 26 last year.

Ms O'Hare shut the door to the common stair of her home behind her but Duddy followed her in.

Duddy grabbed hold of the 23-year-old and held a knife at her throat, grabbing her purse and keys while she screamed and struggled.

She ran into the street, where police officers in a passing car spotted her and Duddy coming out of the building. He ran off, pursued by the officers on foot.

They caught him after a short chase and recovered the victim's purse and keys nearby, along with the knife.

Sheriff Crowe was told the woman had been badly shaken by the incident, but not injured.

Defence solicitor Graeme Clark told Sheriff Crowe that Duddy had a long-term problem with drugs.

Sentencing Duddy on Monday, Sheriff Crowe told him: "You attacked this young woman and held a knife to her throat. We really cannot have this happening because of your drug habit.

"I have no alternative but to impose a prison sentence".

Duddy was jailed for 16 months with a six-month supervised release order. He will also have to live in supervised accommodation and receive drug counselling.

