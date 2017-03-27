Motorcyclist clocked at 112mph during safety campaign

Biker caught speeding on A7 in Borders on first weekend of police road safety action.

Ton up: Biker hit 112mph riding at almost twice the speed limit.

A motorcyclist was clocked at 112mph on the A7 during the first weekend of a police safety campaign.

The biker could face court after being detected going almost twice the 60mph speed limit north of Hawick in the Borders.

Officers were patrolling accident blackspots using marked and unmarked cars in the first weekend of Police Scotland's Motorcycle Safety Campaign when the biker was caught.

Inspector Richard Latto, of Lothian and Scottish Borders road policing unit, said: "The first weekend of sunny weather this year saw an increase in the number of motorcycles visiting the Borders, but fortunately not an increase in those driving recklessly.

"However, one motorcyclist was detected riding at 112mph, almost twice the speed limit on the A7 north of Hawick - they will now be reported to the procurator fiscal where the penalties could include disqualification from driving and a fine.

"Further weekends of action are planned."

Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribed Want the inside story from John MacKay? Sign up to the 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'MacKay Mail' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.