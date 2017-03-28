Police patrolling Holyrood will be armed with Tasers

The move comes in the wake of the Westminster attack which left four dead.

Officers: Police patrolling Holyrood will carry Tasers (file pic). PA

Police officers patrolling the Scottish Parliament will be armed with Tasers.

The announcement was made on Tuesday as a review of security measures at Holyrood is made in the wake of the Westminster terror attack.

Parliament chief executive Paul Grice stated in an email to political correspondents that "police officers carrying Tasers will patrol the public area outside of the Scottish Parliament building with effect from today."

He added: "Police Scotland has assured us that the move is an operational contingency measure and is not based on any intelligence threat in relation to the parliament or Scotland."

Police: Officers outside the parliament after the Westminster attack. PA

The review of Holyrood's security arrangements will report back to the Scottish Parliament's Corporate Body, which is responsible for the administration of the parliament.

Last Wednesday, Police Scotland Chief Constable Phil Gormley confirmed armed police had been deployed across "key locations in Scotland" after the terror attack in London.

Khalid Masood mowed down several people on Westminster Bridge, killing Aysha Frade, Kurt Cochran and Leslie Rhodes, before stabbing unarmed officer Pc Keith Palmer to death outside the Houses of Parliament in London.