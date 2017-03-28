Human waste found on dispensers at hospital inspection

An action plan has been drawn up to address problems at Astley Ainslie hospital.

Inspection: An action plan has been drawn up. Google 2017

An Edinburgh hospital has been ordered to improve cleanliness after an unannounced inspection was carried out.

Inspectors found human waste on toilet roll dispensers and a hand towel dispenser on the Charles Bell Pavilion at Astley Ainslie hospital in Edinburgh.

An action plan has been drawn up to address the problems and minimise the risk of infection to patients.

The inspection was carried out on January 17 and 18 this year.

As well as human waste in patient toilets and a hand towel dispenser, the Healthcare Environment Inspectorate found a "sticky residue" on seats in the sitting area.

The improvements were ordered to be carried out in order to reduce the risk of infection.

The Charles Bell Pavilion cares for patients with brain injuries and neurological conditions.

Alastair McGown, senior inspector for Healthcare Improvement Scotland, said: "During our inspection of Astley Ainslie Hospital we noted staff were adhering to standard infection control precautions while carrying out their duties.

"We were impressed by the staff passport initiative developed for the hospital that is individual to each staff member and details statutory and mandatory training, including HAI training.

"However, we identified issues for improvement.

"NHS Lothian must ensure that the Charles Bell Pavilion is maintained and environmental cleanliness improved to minimise the risk of cross infection to patients.

"The board has drawn up an action plan to address these issues. We will continue to monitor the cleanliness at Astley Ainslie Hospital at future inspections."