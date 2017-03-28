B&M employee took pictures up customers' skirts

Paul Campbell was spotted crouching down behind women holding his mobile phone.

B&M: Paul Campbell worked at the store in Edinburgh. Google 2017

A B&M employee was caught crouching down behind customers and taking pictures up their skirt.

Paul Campbell has been jailed for 12 months after admitting the offences at B&M in Glasgow Road, Edinburgh between December 1 and 16 last year.

The 22-year-old was caught on December 16 when other members of staff noticed him crouching down behind a female customer.

Fiscal depute Naomi Warner said one asked him what he was doing and he replied he had cramp. He appeared flushed and was holding his mobile phone.

Another member of staff saw him taking pictures and the deputy manager was alerted.

When they checked CCTV, they found other instances of Campbell taking pictures up women's skirts and called police.

Ms Warner told Sheriff Crowe Campbell had a previous conviction for similar offences and had been recalled to prison.

Defence solicitor Stephen Knowles said his client's release date was now February 2019.

The previous offences had been committed in 2013 and Campbell had been given an extended sentence in 2014.

Sheriff Crowe told Campbell: "Fortunately, the women did not seem to be aware of what was going on.

"Women are entitled to go about their business without people like you peering up their skirts. You should be ashamed of yourself."

He jailed Campbell for 12 months.

