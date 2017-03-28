  • STV
  • MySTV

B&M employee took pictures up customers' skirts

STV

Paul Campbell was spotted crouching down behind women holding his mobile phone.

B&M: Paul Campbell worked at the store in Edinburgh.
B&M: Paul Campbell worked at the store in Edinburgh. Google 2017

A B&M employee was caught crouching down behind customers and taking pictures up their skirt.

Paul Campbell has been jailed for 12 months after admitting the offences at B&M in Glasgow Road, Edinburgh between December 1 and 16 last year.

The 22-year-old was caught on December 16 when other members of staff noticed him crouching down behind a female customer.

Fiscal depute Naomi Warner said one asked him what he was doing and he replied he had cramp. He appeared flushed and was holding his mobile phone.

Another member of staff saw him taking pictures and the deputy manager was alerted.

When they checked CCTV, they found other instances of Campbell taking pictures up women's skirts and called police.

Ms Warner told Sheriff Crowe Campbell had a previous conviction for similar offences and had been recalled to prison.

Defence solicitor Stephen Knowles said his client's release date was now February 2019.

The previous offences had been committed in 2013 and Campbell had been given an extended sentence in 2014.

Sheriff Crowe told Campbell: "Fortunately, the women did not seem to be aware of what was going on.

"Women are entitled to go about their business without people like you peering up their skirts. You should be ashamed of yourself."

He jailed Campbell for 12 months.

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.