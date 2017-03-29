Man kicked to the ground in attack near cemetery

The 33-year-old victim was targeted while walking in Hawick in the Borders.

Police: Officers are investigating the assault (file pic). STV

A 33-year-old man has been kicked to the ground in an unprovoked attack near a cemetery.

He was assaulted by another man on a footpath in Hawick in the Borders.

The victim was heading from Chay Blyth Place to the old railway line near Wilton cemetery when he was set upon about 2pm on Friday.

His attacker walked off toward Hawick town centre with two other men.

Police constable Calum Wilson said: "This seems to have been an unprovoked assault and while the victim was not seriously injured, this was an upsetting incident for him.

"Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious is asked to come forward to police."

Officers can be contacted on 101.