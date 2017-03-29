Boy, 16, seriously injured in firebomb murder bid

Police said children were put at risk in the incident in Glenrothes, Fife.

Glenrothes: The teenager was injured in firebombing. STV

A teenage boy has been seriously injured in a firebomb murder bid.

The 16-year-old was badly burned during the attack in Fife shortly before midnight on Tuesday.

Two properties in Glenrothes were torched within the space of ten minutes.

The first one targeted was in Alexander Road around 11.30pm, before a second home in Adrian Road was hit.

Police said the 16-year-old was hurt at the Adrian Road property and was taken to the Sick Kids hospital in Edinburgh for treatment.

Detective chief inspector Scott Cunningham said: "This incident is being treated as attempted murder and showed a blatant disregard for the safety of a number of people and children within the local community.

"There is a significant resource from local and national policing dedicated to this investigation and we are progressing several positive lines of enquiry.

"There is absolutely no doubt that this fire could have potentially been fatal as there were several people within both properties at the time.

"I would urge anyone who was in either the Adrian Road or Alexander Road area about 11.30pm yesterday, and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us as soon as possible and we are particularly interested in speaking to residents who have private CCTV."

Community inspector Joanne McEwan added: "Incidents such as this will of course cause concern within the local community but I would urge people not to be alarmed.

"Residents will notice local officers in the area providing a visible presence over the coming days to support the community and provide reassurance.

"I would urge local people to speak to officers should they have any concerns or information that may be relevant to this incident."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.