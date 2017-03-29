Missing wife of Scots rugby star Scott Hastings found

Jennifer Hastings had last been seen on Wednesday morning in Edinburgh.

Found: Jennfier Hastings had been reported missing.

The wife of former Scottish rugby star Scott Hastings has been found safe and well after going missing.

Jennifer Hastings was last seen around 10am on Wednesday, police said.

Concern had been growing for the welfare of the 52-year-old, who was reported missing from her home in Warriston Drive, Edinburgh.

After launching a media appeal, Police Scotland confirmed on Wednesday afternoon Jennifer had been traced.

The force said in a statement: "We are happy to confirm that Jennifer Hastings has been traced safe and well earlier today.

"Thanks to media and public for sharing our appeal - much appreciated as ever."