Police searching for teenage girl missing since Monday

Nell Murray left her home on Oxgangs Crescent around 7.50am and has not contacted anyone since.

The 13-year-old was seen on the CCTV of a Lothian Buses number 49 hours after leaving home.

Officers are keen to trace the girl after another sighting was reported to them from 2.20am on Tuesday.

Inspector Andrew Johnson said: "Nell has not been seen for some time and we are eager to trace her whereabouts as soon as possible.

"I would ask anyone who has seen Nell, or recognises her description, to get in touch with us as soon as possible.

"I would also ask Nell to make contact with her family or police if she sees this message."

She is described as white with a slim build, around 5ft3 in height with fair skin and straight brown hair that reaches past her shoulders.

Nell was last seen wearing black jeans with a white shirt and green parka jacket, along with blue trainers.

As seen in the CCTV image she was also carrying a white and brown bag.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101.

