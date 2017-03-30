Teenager who went missing in Edinburgh is found safe

Thirteen-year-old Nell Murray went missing from her home on Monday morning.

Found: Nell Murray has been traced.

A 13-year-old girl who went missing from her home on Monday has been found safe.

Nell Murray left her home on Edinburgh's Oxgangs Crescent around 7.50am and was not in touch with her family.

She was seen on CCTV on a number 49 bus and there was a later sighting of her on Tuesday afternoon.

Police launched a search for her, urging the public to get in touch with information.

On Thursday morning, it was announced she had been found safe and well.